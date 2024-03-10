AL weaponising Cyber Security Act to humiliate opposition: Rizvi

UNB
10 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 08:26 pm

AL weaponising Cyber Security Act to humiliate opposition: Rizvi

File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

The Awami League government is using the Cyber Security Act as a tool to suppress the opposition's leaders and activists, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (10 March).

"As a politician, we are used to prison once or twice a year. During my time in jail, I met a lot of young inmates who were jailed for writing against the misrule of AL," he said during a discussion programme to mark the ninth founding anniversary of Zia Cyber Force as a chief guest at the BNP Nayapaltan central office.

"Even women are not safe from the AL rage as the case of a Jagannath University's female student shows," Rizvi said.

"I strongly believe that those who are active on social media are more genius than others," Rizvi said.

