Govt feeling nervous due to Donald Lu's visit: BNP

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 07:59 pm

“The current government has seized power by force. They do not believe in fair voting. They are in power by force by destroying democracy and voting rights,” said BNP leader Rizvi said.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

The government is feeling nervous regarding the visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, the BNP said today (14 May).

"Although BNP leaders did not say anything about Donald Lu's visit, Obaidul Quader and his allies are very fidgety about this. Their nervousness is not abating in any way… They are making delirious statements due to fear," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said during a leaflet distribution programme in Nayapaltan today.

"The current government has seized power by force. They do not believe in fair voting. They are in power by force by destroying democracy and voting rights," said the BNP leader.

"Obaidul Quader has said BNP leaders are hoping that Lu will come and put the BNP in power. But BNP leaders have not said anything about this anywhere. Obaidul Quader has become delirious from fear. Is he suffering from fever? He seems to be in great turmoil," Rizvi said.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government is indifferent to US sanctions and visa policies. 

During an interaction with journalists at the secretariat, while addressing contemporary issues, Quader said US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu has come to Bangladesh with his own agenda, emphasising that the government did not extend an invitation to him.

Donald Lu arrived in Dhaka today.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the US visa policy and sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials will be discussed during the visit of the US assistant secretary of state.

Meanwhile, referring to the Jatiya Sangsad elections in January, Rizvi said the government talks about participation in the election. But before the 7 January  election, they arrested more than 25,000-26,000 BNP activists, including the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam.

The BNP spokesperson also said, "Bangladesh is on the brink of destruction from all sides. [Even] The governor of the Bangladesh Bank said he has never seen such a bad state of the economy in his working life.

The BNP leader called on the countrymen to boycott the upcoming phases of the Upazila Parishad elections.

