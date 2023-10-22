AL seeks police permission for 28 Oct rally at Baitul Mukarram

The Awami League has sent a letter to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner seeking permission to hold a rally at the Baitul Mukarram on 28 October.

Md Riaz Uddin Riaz, office secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League, told reporters that the letter was submitted on 20 October.

A peace and development rally, organised by Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League, is scheduled to be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 2pm on 28 October. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will address the rally as the chief guest, reads the letter.

In the letter, the ruling party requested the DMP commissioner for the facilitation of traffic on roads near Muktangan, Zero Point, Stadium, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's south gate, and Golap Shah Majar.

The BNP is also scheduled to hold a grand rally in the capital on the same day to press home its one-point demand for the government's resignation.