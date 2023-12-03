AL seeks Election Commission's permission for 10 Dec rally

The Awami League has written to the returning officer and the divisional commissioner of Dhaka, seeking permission to hold a rally in the city on 10 December.

A letter, signed by Riaz Uddin Riaz, the office secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League, was sent to the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's office on Sunday (3 December), informing them of the decision to hold the rally and requesting necessary steps to be undertaken.

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League announced the rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque at 3pm to mark International Human Rights Day.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will attend the rally as the chief guest. Alongside him, central leaders of Awami League will be present at the event.

After announcing the rally on Friday night, Election Commission (EC) Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Saturday the Awami League would need EC's permission to hold the rally, following the election code of conduct.