Difficult to move forward amid blatant political antagonism: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 04:06 pm

Related News

Difficult to move forward amid blatant political antagonism: CEC

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 04:06 pm
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Calling the existing political hostility "acute", Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today (2 May) said making progress in this situation is challenging.

He criticised the political parties for their lack of interest in dialogue and said, "I still do not see any dialogue happening between the political parties. The antagonism is too apparent. It's going to be very difficult to make any progress amid such acute hostility."

After a meeting with the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) delegation at the election building this afternoon, Habibul Awal said that the commission does not hold unlimited power. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The EC alone can never conduct fair elections. An acceptable election requires the cooperation of the political parties as well as the goodwill of the government," he said.

He called on all political parties to put aside their differences to engage in constructive dialogue.

The twelfth parliamentary election, held under the current election commission, saw the participation of 28 parties including the ruling Awami League while 16 others, including BNP and its allies, did not participate. 

Although there had been repetitive calls for dialogue among the political parties in order to organise a participatory election, it did not happen.

The CEC also noted that representatives of civil society have a crucial role to play in it.

The TIB delegation, led by Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman, met with the CEC and other election commissioners to discuss the disclosure of affidavit information and actions against those providing false information in affidavits.

TIB  recently published a full report on the 7 January election, which was also discussed at the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

3h | Wheels
Previously, fishermen used to catch 8-10,000 fish in one trip, but now they struggle to catch even 2,000. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Empty nets, heavy hearts: The fishermen's struggles at the sea

2h | Panorama
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

29m | Videos
Kazirhaat of Shariatpur is like the world of spices

Kazirhaat of Shariatpur is like the world of spices

1h | Videos
CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

3h | Videos
Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

4h | Videos