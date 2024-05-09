Doctors call for large-scale study on long-term Covid effects

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 08:12 pm

Doctors call for large-scale study on long-term Covid effects

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A group of specialist doctors has urged a large-scale research initiative to investigate the long-term effects of Covid-19, also known as long Covid.

The call was made on Thursday (9 May) during a meeting held at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), chaired by BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Deen Md Nurul Haque.

Doctors explained that among the long-term effects of Covid-19, individuals are experiencing various complications such as memory loss, mood swings, neurological disorders, heart disease, and kidney failure.

Health experts are concerned that without research to find a solution, people may suffer long-term physical and mental damage.

During the meeting, it was decided to include health workers such as doctors, nurses, technologists, technicians, as well as ordinary people who had contracted Covid-19, in this study.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Saif Uddin Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Dr Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, and prominent figures like Prime Minister's personal physician Dr ABM Abdullah and UGC Professor Dr Sajal Krishna Banerjee were present at the meeting.

The discussion also emphasised the need for research on the impact of Covid-19 vaccinations, particularly the AstraZeneca vaccine.

