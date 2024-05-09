TikTok launches ad solutions in Bangladesh with Aleph as sales partner

TikTok launches ad solutions in Bangladesh with Aleph as sales partner

Aleph (formerly Httpool by Aleph) a leading global enabler of digital advertising, has been selected as the sales partner for TikTok in Bangladesh. 

This strategic partnership allows Aleph to provide unique advertising solutions to brands and businesses seeking to engage with TikTok's growing user base in the country, reads a press release.

As the sales partner for TikTok in Bangladesh, Aleph will access the platform's advanced advertising tools and capabilities, which will enable the company to provide more targeted and successful advertising solutions to its clients. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With over 1 billion users globally, the platform continues to grow in popularity in Bangladesh, and this partnership represents a significant opportunity for brands to reach a dynamic and engaged audience through one of the most innovative platforms available today.

Ignacio Vidaguren, partner and chief operating officer at Aleph, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying "TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Through our sales partnership in Bangladesh, we support advertisers, agencies, and small to medium-sized enterprises in seamlessly tapping into TikTok's potential and connecting with engaged audiences."

Faiza Zafar, partnership manager at Global Business Solutions of TikTok in Pakistan and Bangladesh, said: "We are excited to announce Aleph as the TikTok sales partner in Bangladesh, particularly as our local community continues to grow and thrive while elevating the creative ecosystem.  Advertisers in Bangladesh will now have access to new digital advertising formats that no other platform can offer, while also benefiting from faster turn-around and local servicing capabilities."  

This partnership with TikTok, which took effect earlier this year, is yet another major milestone for Aleph in Bangladesh, and enables advertisers to leverage local support in creating and executing campaigns on an exciting platform.

