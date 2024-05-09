All connectivity cables will be placed underground: State minister

Bangladesh

BSS
09 May, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 07:50 pm

Related News

All connectivity cables will be placed underground: State minister

He said that Telephone and Telegraph (T&T) lines in the country were installed overhead only for technical reasons at customer level

BSS
09 May, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 07:50 pm
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. File Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. File Photo: Courtesy

All connectivity cables will be placed underground in the future, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today (9 May).

"We are moving forward in the direction of building 'Smart Bangladesh' under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Everything in Smart Bangladesh will be done smartly," he told the House.

Responding to a question from treasury bench lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Palak informed the House that all connectivity cables will be brought underground, adding, "We have already started this programme nationwide. Projects were taken to lay power lines underground in various districts, including various places in Dhaka. In the future, 100% of the connectivity will be installed underground."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said that Telephone and Telegraph (T&T) lines in the country were installed overhead only for technical reasons at customer level.

Palak, however, said the T&T cables were installed underground at various places, such as T&T line from the exchange to the cabinet, which was laid underground.

However, it will be possible to bring all types of connectivity connections, including T&T, through a single duct for all service lines, including fiber cable channels, along with the internet, like in developed countries, he added.

The state minister said that the government has a plan to keep all types of cables underground, which will be implemented in the future.

Top News

Bangladesh / cables / State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak / underground

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

38m | Videos
Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

3h | Videos
Why does North Korea want to form an alliance with Iran?

Why does North Korea want to form an alliance with Iran?

4h | Videos
Costs for students to travel to Australia have increased

Costs for students to travel to Australia have increased

5h | Videos