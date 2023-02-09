Action if attempt is made to occupy Dhaka roads in the name movement: Home Minister

UNB
09 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 04:32 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

The law enforcement agencies will take action if any attempt is taken to occupy roads in Dhaka in the name of movement, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday.

"The law enforcement agencies will do whatever needed if anyone tries to block roads thought taking position there and carries out vandalism and arson attack in the name of movement again. If they observe their programmes for a short time then we have no problem," he said.

Asaduzzaman came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after attending a certificate distribution programme on 'Money Laundering Prevention and Financial Crime Investigation," at Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters.

"BNP is a political party and it is so normal that they will talk about so many issues before the national election. Alongside it, there are other parties which can hold political programmes and we have no problem with it," he said.

He also urged all political parties to refrain from disrupting movement of people through blocking roads.

He urges political parties to avoid those activities which will irk people.

