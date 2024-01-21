BNP to hold 'black flag' marches on 26, 27 Jan demanding release of Khaleda, other activists

BNP has announced a two-day "black flag" march program demanding the release of political prisoners, including hundreds of BNP leaders and activists.

The party plans to hold the march in all district headquarters on 26 January, and in all metropolitan areas on 27 January, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a press conference held at BNP's Nayapaltan central office today (21 January).

"In protest against the relentless surge in commodity prices and to press home our demands, which include the release of all political prisoners like Begum Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of all fabricated cases, and the cancellation of the illegal parliament, we are announcing a two-day black flag march program," he said.