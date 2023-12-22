Motorcycle movement banned for 3 days across Bangladesh during JS polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 02:41 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Ministry of Home Affairs has banned the movement of motorcycles for three days during the upcoming national polls.

The ban will be in effect from 12am 5 January to 12am 8 January, reads a circular issued by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday (21 December).

According to the circular, on the occasion of the national elections, a ban will also be imposed on the movement of taxicabs, microbuses, pickups, trucks, launches, engine-driven boats (except those operating on specific routes) and other vehicles in the election areas from 12am on 6 January to 12am on 7 January.

For candidates, law enforcers, armed forces, administration and authorised observers and election agents an Election Commission sticker have to be used on vehicles.

Also, this restriction shall not apply to national highways.

The circular also states that the Road Transport and Highways Division and the Ministry of Shipping can issue further circulars to impose restrictions on vehicles or withdraw restrictions in cases necessary by empowering the District Magistrate or the Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

Besides, arrangements have been made to issue necessary instructions from the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, that arms license holders should not carry and display arms till 9 January 2024. The concerned should take steps to comply with this instruction.

