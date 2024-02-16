BNP should prepare for next election instead of next movement: Quader 

Politics

UNB
16 February, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 02:04 pm

A file photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

The BNP should prepare for the next general election instead of thinking about its next movement, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (16 February). 

Speaking at a joint meeting of the party at the Awami League central office in the capital this morning, Quader said Mirza Fakhrul has become overwhelmed with daydreams after getting out of jail.  

He said, "BNP should recognise that the issue of issue-based movement in the country cannot be found while the people's administration is in power."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu, has brought great honour to the country by participating in the Security Conference in Germany. Today, the democratic world has unhesitatingly accepted the importance of Bangladesh."

"The geopolitical position of Bangladesh is fertile ground for many of our enemies. Many falcons have eyes on the Bay of Bengal and St. Martin. However, Sheikh Hasina's government has led to the success of balanced diplomacy", he added.

At this time, Quader said the party president instructed the divisional in-charge to resolve the internal disputes of the party, including the formation of the expired committee.

