5 injured as AL men attack PM's birthday programme in Cumilla

Prime Minister’s Personal Assistant Abdul Mannan, who organised the programme, told The Business Standard that supporters of a specific Awami League group carried out the attack. 

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 09:24 pm
5 injured as AL men attack PM&#039;s birthday programme in Cumilla

At least five people were injured after a group of Awami League men allegedly carried out an attack on a dua mahfil programme marking the 77th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Cumilla. 

The incident took place around 2:30pm on Thursday at Gazimurra Qawmi Madrasa in Laksam upazila, falling under the jurisdiction of LGRD Minister Tajul Islam's constituency.

Prime Minister's Personal Assistant Abdul Mannan, who organised the programme, told The Business Standard that supporters of a specific Awami League group carried out the attack. 

They also vandalised his house, he added.

"Masked men armed with local weapons on motorcycles and pick-up vans attacked my men as they began gathering to attend the programme, which was supposed to start at 4pm," said Abdul Mannan. 

Video footage circulating on social media shows brick chips scattered on Abdul Mannan's premises and bloodstains on the floors.

Abdul Mannan said a fruit seller named Monir was critically injured in the attack. 

Laksam Upazila Awami League President and Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Yunus Bhuiyan could not be reached over the phone for comments regarding the incident, nor did Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Mohabbat Ali answer his phone.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laksam Police Station Mahfuz Alam said, "One party used profane language while passing through the area with a procession, which agitated the other party."

The police went to the spot and the next step will be taken after inquiry, he added.

