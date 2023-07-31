14-party to wage movement against 'BNP's anarchy, arson attacks' from Wednesday

The 14-party alliance led by the ruling Awami League will organise a week-long programme including rallies, protest marches, and human-chains from Wednesday (2 August) against "the BNP's anarchy and arson".

"Subject to the approval of the authorities, the programme will continue for a week," said Amir Hossain Amu, a member of the Awami League's advisory council and coordinator and spokesperson for the 14-party alliance, after a meeting in the capital yesterday.

He said, "We are noticing that the BNP is talking about changing the constitution. We will accept whatever conditions they give in demand of fair and impartial elections, but if they want to change the constitution by going beyond its framework, we will not give them that opportunity."

In response to a journalist's question on dialogue with the BNP, he said the BNP does not believe in waging a movement. They believe in overthrowing the government. So, there is no question of holding a dialogue with them."

"The 14-party alliance has been saying since the beginning that the BNP has an ulterior motive behind holding rallies. The BNP has proved that through arson attacks," he continued.

The BNP wants to change the constitution by disrupting its framework in the name of their election-related demands. The 14-party alliance will never allow that. The election will be held according to the constitution, Amu reiterated yesterday.

Workers Party of Bangladesh President Rashed Khan Menon, its General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, Jasod leader Shirin Akhtar, Tarikat Federation Chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Ganatantrik Party General Secretary Dr Shahadat Hossain, Communist Kendra Convener Wazedul Islam Khan, among others, were present at the meeting.