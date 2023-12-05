AL candidates to be withdrawn from seats contested by 14-party alliance nominees: Inu

The Awami League (AL) will withdraw candidates from seats being contested by nominees from the 14-party alliance during the 12th national elections, President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) Hasanul Haque Inu said today.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting with other members of the AL-led 14-party alliance at the Eskaton residence of the coalition's coordinator Amir Hossain Amu, the JSD president said discussions were ongoing about seat-sharing.

"There will be some bargaining among friends. In the end, we will hold hands and accept the decision with a smile," he said.

He hoped that as 10 members of the coalition currently hold seats, the number of candidates from the coalition will be doubled.

Regarding seat-sharing, he said the responsibility for it was given to Amu.

"There will be confusion if there is an independent candidate from the Awami League in the alliance candidate's seat," he said, adding that he hoped the matter would be considered by the ruling party.

The Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president and General Secretary Shirin Akhtar also attended today's meeting.

Speaking to the press this morning, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "There must be an agreement with the alliance regarding seat-sharing. The 14 parties may have demands. But the AL will evaluate the popular ones. Candidates who can win the election will be given more importance."

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina held a four-hour long meeting with the top leaders of the alliance partners at the Ganabhaban that started at 6pm on Monday (4 December), AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua said.

"I want all the candidates to be in the field. This will increase voter turnout. Voting will also be festive, participatory and competitive," PM Hasina had said during the meeting.

Party secretary of AL Biplab Barua said four party chiefs from the political alliance were given the green light to contest from 4 AL seats.

During Monday's meeting, a four-member team was formed to distribute seats among the 14-party alliance members.

The members of the committee are AL advisory council member and 14-party alliance coordinator Amir Hossain Amu, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, praesidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and joint general secretary Bahauddin Nasim.

The AL leadership has said that the decision on seat sharing will be announced soon after analysing the popularity of the candidates and their ability to win.