14-party alliance to contest JS polls with 'Boat' symbol: Inu

14-party alliance to contest JS polls with &#039;Boat&#039; symbol: Inu

The ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance will contest in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls from the coalition with AL's election symbol 'Boat', Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu said today.

"Today's discussions were fruitful, but no decision has been reached regarding seat sharing yet. Awami League said they will decide it in a day or two," Inu told reporters after a meeting of 14-party alliance at the parliament building on Sunday (10 December) night.

He also clarified that no decision has been made regarding the independent candidates.

Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua said, "We have put forth our request for a seat in Chattogram-1, but no final decision has been reached. Awami League has requested additional time to finalise the issue."

Leaders from the Awami League, members from the 14-party coalition and its coordinator Amir Hossain Amu, attended the meeting.
 

