AL to brief media about ‘seat-sharing’ with allies tomorrow

Politics

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 10:36 pm

Related News

AL to brief media about ‘seat-sharing’ with allies tomorrow

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will brief the media about the outcomes of the meeting

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 10:36 pm
AL to brief media about ‘seat-sharing’ with allies tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League (AL), held a meeting with the leaders of the AL-led 14-party alliance on Monday to discuss seat-sharing in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

The meeting took place in the premier's official residence Ganabhaban.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will brief the media on Tuesday about the outcomes of the meeting with the 14-party alliance.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Awami League has nominated 303 candidates in 298 seats in the upcoming election slated for 7 January. In addition, many leaders of the party are running in the polls independently following the party's decision to allow dummy or alternative candidates.

Quader, also the minister for road transport and bridges, last week said the ruling party will decide on seat-sharing with its partners of 14-party alliance by 17 December, the last date for withdrawing candidacy for the national polls slated for 7 december.

"There is time till 17 December. There is enough scope for any adjustment and distribution of seats among ourselves during the period. We can do it by then," he said while talking to reporters at the Awami League president's political office in the capital's Dhanmondi on 29 November.

He said it would not be a prudent decision to nominate the "non-electable" aspirants for the national elections.

He added, "Those who will contest in the elections must submit their nomination papers. There is still time for any seat-sharing within the alliance. I do not know whether they are confused about it."

Top News

Awami League (AL) / 14-party alliance / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

15h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

8h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

3h | TBS Economy
Terrible Torture in Israeli Prisons: Testimony of Prisoners

Terrible Torture in Israeli Prisons: Testimony of Prisoners

1h | TBS World
Lighterage ship trips halved

Lighterage ship trips halved

3h | TBS Economy
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

4h | TBS World