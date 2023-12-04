AL to brief media about ‘seat-sharing’ with allies tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League (AL), held a meeting with the leaders of the AL-led 14-party alliance on Monday to discuss seat-sharing in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

The meeting took place in the premier's official residence Ganabhaban.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will brief the media on Tuesday about the outcomes of the meeting with the 14-party alliance.

The Awami League has nominated 303 candidates in 298 seats in the upcoming election slated for 7 January. In addition, many leaders of the party are running in the polls independently following the party's decision to allow dummy or alternative candidates.

Quader, also the minister for road transport and bridges, last week said the ruling party will decide on seat-sharing with its partners of 14-party alliance by 17 December, the last date for withdrawing candidacy for the national polls slated for 7 december.

"There is time till 17 December. There is enough scope for any adjustment and distribution of seats among ourselves during the period. We can do it by then," he said while talking to reporters at the Awami League president's political office in the capital's Dhanmondi on 29 November.

He said it would not be a prudent decision to nominate the "non-electable" aspirants for the national elections.

He added, "Those who will contest in the elections must submit their nomination papers. There is still time for any seat-sharing within the alliance. I do not know whether they are confused about it."