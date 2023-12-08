Khilafat Majlis calls for cancelling election schedule, forming non-partisan govt

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis brought out procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jummah prayers on Friday (8 December). Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis has staged a demonstration in the capital today, demanding — the cancellation of the polls schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC) and establishment of a non-partisan, neutral government before the upcoming national election.

Following Jummah prayers on Friday (8 December), the party's leaders and activists brought out the procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, which ended near the Bijoynagar water tank area with a gathering.

"Vote robbery and vote theft will not be tolerated. This farcical election must be stopped, and elections must be held under a non-partisan government," said Maulana Abdul Jalil, senior vice chairman of Khilafat Majlis.

"Awami League indulges in picnics using the people's VAT-tax money under the guise of elections... they fill their own pockets. We will not allow that to continue.," the Khilafat leader further added.

The 12th parliamentary election is set to be held on 7 January as per the polls schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November.

The nomination paper scrutinisation process has already ended from 1-4 December. However, the candidatures can be withdrawn till 17 December.

The appeals against the decisions of the returning officers will be received and disposed of on 5 to 15 December and the electoral symbols will be distributed among the candidates on 18 December.

The electioneering can be conducted from 18 December to 8:00am on 5 January (till 48 hours before the balloting).

A total of 119,691,633 voters under 42,103 polling stations throughout the country are eligible to cast their votes in the 12th general election.