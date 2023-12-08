Khilafat Majlis calls for cancelling election schedule, forming non-partisan govt

Politics

TBS Report
08 December, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 02:47 pm

Related News

Khilafat Majlis calls for cancelling election schedule, forming non-partisan govt

Following Jummah prayers on Friday (8 December), the party's leaders and activists brought out the procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque

TBS Report
08 December, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 02:47 pm
The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis brought out procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jummah prayers on Friday (8 December). Photo: TBS
The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis brought out procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jummah prayers on Friday (8 December). Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis has staged a demonstration in the capital today, demanding — the cancellation of the polls schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC) and establishment of a non-partisan, neutral government before the upcoming national election.

Following Jummah prayers on Friday (8 December), the party's leaders and activists brought out the procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, which ended near the Bijoynagar water tank area with a gathering.

"Vote robbery and vote theft will not be tolerated. This farcical election must be stopped, and elections must be held under a non-partisan government," said Maulana Abdul Jalil, senior vice chairman of Khilafat Majlis.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Awami League indulges in picnics using the people's VAT-tax money under the guise of elections... they fill their own pockets. We will not allow that to continue.," the Khilafat leader further added.

The 12th parliamentary election is set to be held on 7 January as per the polls schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November.

The nomination paper scrutinisation process has already ended from 1-4 December. However, the candidatures can be withdrawn till 17 December.

The appeals against the decisions of the returning officers will be received and disposed of on 5 to 15 December and the electoral symbols will be distributed among the candidates on 18 December.

The electioneering can be conducted from 18 December to 8:00am on 5 January (till 48 hours before the balloting).

A total of 119,691,633 voters under 42,103 polling stations throughout the country are eligible to cast their votes in the 12th general election.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Khilafat Majlis / demonstration / protest rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

7h | Panorama
Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

17h | TBS World
Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

18h | TBS SPORTS
Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

20h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

22h | TBS Economy