Police rescue 24 Rohingya refugees while being trafficked to Malaysia

Police rescued 24 Rohingya refugees, including six women and six children, from the coastal area of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, while being trafficked to Malaysia by sea.

After receiving information of some suspicious movement in the hills of Kacchapia area of Ward No 8 of Baharchara Union of Teknaf Upazila, police reached the spot around 12am Tuesday.

However, sensing their presence four-five people escaped while police rescued 24 Rohingyas who gathered in the mountain area, said Baharchara Police Investigation Centre Inspector Md Moshiur Rahman.

They are residents of various Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf, said the inspector.

Citing the rescued Rohingyas the police inspector said, the people who escaped were the one who gathered the Rohingyas for being trafficked to Malaysia via trawlers.

"The Rohingyas who were rescued have been brought to Baharchara police investigation center. They are being interrogated," added Inspector Md Moshiur Rahman.

According to the instructions of the higher concerned authorities, measures will be taken to send these Rohingyas back to the camp, he added.