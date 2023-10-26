Police intensify stop and search operation at Aminbazar ahead of Saturday rallies

Police have set up checkposts and intensified stop and search operations at Aminbazar, a gateway to the capital Dhaka, ahead of rallies planned by BNP and Awami League on 28 October.

Checkposts were seen set up in front of Aminbazar Hospital and vehicles were searched as they moved towards the capital, resulting in slower traffic movement on the Dhaka-bound lane on Thursday (26 October).

"As there are gatherings of two political parties in the capital on the 28th, we want to ensure no harmful activities or disruptions occur. That's why this police checkpoint operation is in progress to secure the area," Additional Superintendent Police Superintendent (Savar Circle) Md Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard (TBS).

Police were seen questioning passengers about their destination, where they were going, and occupation. In some cases, officers verified passengers' identities to confirm their information.

Photo: Noman Mahmud

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel were also seen conducting searches and check activities at various points of Savar-Ashulia along with the police.

RAB members were seen setting up a check post in front of the Savar Highway police station on the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

When contacted, RAB-4 (CPC-2) Company Commander Rakib Mahmood Khan told TBS, "Check posts are part of our regular operations. We are keeping an eye on various important points. We are working for the safety of common people and to ensure that there is no chaos."

Meanwhile, BNP has alleged that police have been arresting its activists ahead of the 28 October rally.

Photo: Noman Mahmud

"Police have already arrested several activists from different areas of Dohar, Nawabganj, and Keraniganj," Dhaka BNP General Secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury told TBS.

Savar Thana BNP General Secretary Golam Mostafa told TBS, "Police have already started house-to-house searches in Savar-Ashulia in connection with the 28th rally. The police also came to my house this morning. Our leaders and activists are ready to join the rally, but they will face harassment from the police".

On 19 October, the BNP announced a grand rally in the capital on 28 October, the ruling Awami League announced a counter-rally on the same day.