Police foil attempt to set fire on rail track in Dinajpur

Some people tried to set fire to a rail track in Dinajpur. Photo: UNB

Law enforcers foiled an attempt to set fire on a rail track in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur district on Tuesday night.

Mia Ranjan, sub-inspector of Birampur Police Station, said a group of people set fire on the slipper of rail tracks near No 2 Litchi Bagan in Birampur municipality area between 8pm and 9pm.

Noticing smoke, police and Ansar members rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

They also managed to halt the Shimanto Express train, which was scheduled to go through the area, a few yards away.

Police said they were trying to arrest those involved in the incident.