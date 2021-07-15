Police constable shoots himself dead in Rangamati

A police constable of New Police Line in Rangamati has committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with his own gun.

The police officer was identified as Kaiyum Sarker, 34, hailing from Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Rangamati Superintendent of Police Mir Modachcher Hossain said Kaiyum left New Police Line Barrack in Sukhi Nilganj area on Thursday afternoon for his duty. However, he shot himself on the way.

"It is being primarily assumed that he committed suicide due to a family feud. It's been learned that he had a divorce with his wife and he has a divisional lawsuit in his name," Mir Modachcher said.

However, police will conduct an investigation into the incident, he added.