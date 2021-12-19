PM’s two-day visit to Maldives due on 22 Dec

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 10:32 pm

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 10:32 pm
File Photo: PID
File Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled for a two-day state visit to Maldives on 22-23 December. 

It is expected that several memorandum of understanding (MoUs) may be signed between Bangladesh and Maldives during her visit. 

The MoUs include agreement on 'Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income', 'Agreement on the Transfer of Prisoners', MoU in the areas of healthcare and medical sciences between Bangladesh and Maldives (renewal), as well as MoU on Cooperation in the Area of youth and Sports Development. Also MoU may be signed on 'Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals' from Bangladesh. 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen disclosed these information Sunday at a press briefing titled, 'Curtain Raiser for the upcoming Maldives visit of Honourable Prime Minister' at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Through this visit, efforts will be made for the expansion of collaboration in trade and commerce between the two countries, consolidation of the labour market of Bangladesh, regularization of the illegal Bangladeshis in Maldives and extension of cooperation in healthcare and education sector with an aim to expand the service sector of Bangladesh, said Abdul Momen.    

Earlier, President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih was present as a guest of honour on the first day of the 10-day celebration of Mujib Centenary that started on 17 March. At that time, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Maldivian president held bilateral meetings. 

President Ibrahim then invited Sheikh Hasina for a visit to Maldives.  Several ministers including foreign minister, expatriate welfare and overseas employment minister, health minister, army chief, national board of revenue (NBR) chairman alongwith other high officials may accompany the PM during the visit.

