PM sends delegation with food, fruits for BNP leader Aman at hospital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 04:26 pm

Photo: Samakal
Photo: Samakal

A delegation led by prime minister's Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku visited BNP leader Amanullah Aman, who is undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute. 

During the visit, Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku presented Aman with lunch, various seasonal fruits, and juices sent by the premier as a gesture of concern for his health and wishing him a speedy recovery, according to a release from the PMO press wing.

"Prime Minister Sheikh has sent food, fruits and juices for you [Aman] and asked to inquire about your health. She wished you a speedy recovery," he said to Aman.

He also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also make arrangements if Aman wants to go to any other hospital in the country for treatment.

Aman accepted the gifts and thanked the premier for her gesture and political etiquette.

Earlier, Aman was detained from Gabtoli by police when participating in BNP's pre-announced sit-in programme.

From a grand rally in the capital's Nayapaltan on Friday, the BNP announced sit-ins at major entry points to Dhaka on Saturday as part of its all-out movement to oust the Awami League government and to hold the upcoming national election under a non-partisan government.  

The opposition party also called upon its leaders and activists not to leave the streets until the government steps down.

The Awami League, on the other hand, vowed to counter the opposition movement at any cost.

On Friday, three affiliated bodies of the ruling Awami League also held a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram.

Following the BNP's announcement of the sit-in programme, the Awami League also announced holding programmes at the city's entry points.

The simultaneous programmes of the arch-rivals on the same day have made public transport owners worried.

Additional members of the police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the important entrances of Dhaka ahead of the planned sit-ins.

