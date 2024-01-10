PM pays tribute to Bangabandhu on his Homecoming Day, releases commemorative stamp

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his Homecoming Day on 10 January 2024. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his historic Homecoming Day.

She paid homage to the great leader by placing a wreath at the Father of the Nation portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi this morning.

Bangabandhu's younger daughter and prime minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at that time.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh's independence.

Flanked by central leaders of Bangladesh Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the party, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.

Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the nation and supreme commander of the country's Liberation War, returned to the sacred soil of independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi on January 10 in 1972, after 290 days of confinement in Pakistan jail.

Since then, the nation is observing the day as the Homecoming Day of the Father of the Nation.

PM releases commemorative postage stamp

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today released a commemorative postage stamp, a first-day cover and a data card, marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Prime Minister released the stamp and the first-day cover worth Tk 10 and the data card of Tk 5 at her official residence Ganobhaban.

A special canceller was used on the occasion, PM's deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said.

The stamp, the first-day cover and the data card will be sold from the Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO today. Those will also be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.

There is also an arrangement for special canceller in four GPOs to be used for the first-day cover.