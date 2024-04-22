FTA talks to begin during PM Hasina's Thailand visit

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 04:55 pm

Bilateral agreements, including the signing of a letter of intent on the FTA and three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) regarding visa exemption for official passport holders, are expected to be signed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay a six-day official visit to Thailand from Wednesday (24 April) at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin with an eye towards starting negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA). 

Bilateral agreements, including the signing of a letter of intent on the FTA and three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) regarding visa exemption for official passport holders, are expected to be signed. 

Briefing the media on the visit today, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said the PM will pay an official visit to Thailand's capital Bangkok between April 24-29.

She will attend the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) on 25 April. 

There, she will deliver a special speech on UN Agenda 2023 and Sustainable Development Goals.

On 26 April, the Thai PM will officially welcome Hasina by giving a guard of honour. After that, the bilateral meeting will be held.

"It's both a bilateral and multilateral visit," Mahmud said.

He also said Bangladesh will also seek support from Thailand regarding Rohingya repatriation.

The FM said the issue of shipping connectivity will also be discussed. 

"I am very much interested in raising the issue."

He said Bangladesh will seek increased investment from Thailand.

The scheduled bilateral visit of the prime minister will be the first-ever visit at the level of head of government from Bangladesh to Thailand since establishment of diplomatic relations in 1972.

The visit is significant for both Bangladesh and Thailand as it will open new windows of cooperation between the two friendly countries, Minister Hasan said.

The PM would lead a high level delegation which includes a number of ministers, advisers, secretaries and senior officials of the government.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman will accompany the prime minister during the visit.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu will also be part of the Bangladesh delegation.

During the visit, the prime minister will have a Royal audience of Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan, King and Queen of the Kingdom of Thailand at the Palace.

Hasina is also scheduled to attend a state lunch to be hosted by her Thai counterpart in her honour.

