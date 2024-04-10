PM Hasina greets country's people on Eid-ul-Fitr

UNB
10 April, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 04:40 pm

“Let us share the joy and happiness of Eid-ul-Fitr with everyone, including relatives and neighbours,” she said in a video message.

PM Sheikh Hasina greets countrymen in a video message on 10 April. Photo: BSS
PM Sheikh Hasina greets countrymen in a video message on 10 April. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (10 April) greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Let us share the joy and happiness of Eid-ul-Fitr with everyone, including relatives and neighbours," she said in a video message.

Hasina said after a month of fasting, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr has come again. "Eid means joy."

She prayed that May Eid-ul-Fitr bring endless joy, happiness and peace in everyone's lives.
"stay well, stay healthy and safe. Eid Mubarak," she said.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted here on Tuesday evening.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee that reviewied the information of Shawwal moon sighting at the Baitul Mukarram office of Islamic Foundation.

