PM confers Swadhinata Purashkar 2024 to 10 persons

Bangladesh

BSS
25 March, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 12:26 pm

A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (25 March) handed over "Swadhinata Purashkar 2024" (Independence Award 2024), the highest national civil award of the country, to 10 distinguished persons in recognition of their outstanding contribution to their respective fields at a national level.

She distributed the award among the recipients at a ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here this morning.

Valiant freedom fighters Kazi Abdur Sattar, Bir Pratik, Flight Sergeant Md Fazlul Haque (posthumous) and Shaheed Abu Nayeem Md Najib Uddin Khan (Khurram) (posthumous) received the award in the 'Independence and Liberation War' category.

Dr Mubarak Ahmad Khan was awarded in the science and technology category, while Dr Harishankar Dash in the medical category, Mohammad Rafiquzzaman in the cultural category, Firoza Khatun in sports, and Aronno Chiran, valiant freedom fighter Prof. Dr Mollah Obayedullah Baki and SM Abraham Lincoln in social services category.

Of the award recipients, Mohammad Rafiquzzaman expressed his feelings on the occasion.

The Cabinet Division earlier on 15 March announced the names of the Independence Award recipients.

Each awardee received a gold medal, a certificate and a cheque of honorarium.

Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain moderated the function and read out the citations with brief life sketches of the award recipients.

