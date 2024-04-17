PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on Mujibnagar Day

Bangladesh

BSS
17 April, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 10:11 am

Related News

PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on Mujibnagar Day

The historic Mujibnagar Day is being observed today to mark the formation of Bangladesh's first government to lead the War of Liberation in 1971.

BSS
17 April, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 10:11 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at at Dhanmondi-32 on 17 April 2024. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at at Dhanmondi-32 on 17 April 2024. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (17 April) paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32 here marking the historic Mujibnagar Day.

She placed the wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at 7 in the morning.

Later, accompanied by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League (AL), placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu as the party chief.

The historic Mujibnagar Day is being observed today to mark the formation of Bangladesh's first government to lead the War of Liberation in 1971.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Leaders and activists of AL, as well, placed wreaths at the graves of Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad and M Mansur Ali at Banani Graveyard here.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The ruling Awami League and its associate bodies are observing the historic Mujibnagar Day amid due enthusiasm and importance as various programmes have been chalked out on the occasion.

Of the programmes, national and party flags were hoisted atop all party offices across the country including its central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban premises this morning.

The historic Mujibnagar Day marks the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh's first government on 17 April 1971.

Following the Pakistan army's genocide on unarmed Bangalees on the black night of 25 March in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on 17 April to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh.

Baidyanathtala, mainly a mango orchard, was later named Mujibnagar after the ceremonial formation of the provisional government of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed as the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.

Tajuddin Ahmed was appointed as the first prime minister, while Capt M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were among the cabinet members.

The interim government named General MAG Osmani as commander-in-chief of Mukti Bahini while appointed Major General Abdur Rob as chief of staff.

The provisional government gave successful leadership to the War of Liberation for achieving victory on 16 December in 1971.

Top News

Mujibnagar Day / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

33m | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

53m | Panorama
While many big eateries have come and gone, Sajna has maintained its brand value in Dhaka’s landscape. The restaurant is not afraid to experiment and likes to play around with the menu. PHOTOS: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Sajna: The secret ingredient to keeping a restaurant lively over 3 decades

1h | Panorama
Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

13m | Videos
What are the features of Xiaomi's electric car?

What are the features of Xiaomi's electric car?

1h | Videos
Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

13h | Videos
Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

19h | Videos