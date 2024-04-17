PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on Mujibnagar Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at at Dhanmondi-32 on 17 April 2024. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (17 April) paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32 here marking the historic Mujibnagar Day.

She placed the wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at 7 in the morning.

Later, accompanied by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League (AL), placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu as the party chief.

The historic Mujibnagar Day is being observed today to mark the formation of Bangladesh's first government to lead the War of Liberation in 1971.

Leaders and activists of AL, as well, placed wreaths at the graves of Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad and M Mansur Ali at Banani Graveyard here.

Photo: BSS

The ruling Awami League and its associate bodies are observing the historic Mujibnagar Day amid due enthusiasm and importance as various programmes have been chalked out on the occasion.

Of the programmes, national and party flags were hoisted atop all party offices across the country including its central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban premises this morning.

The historic Mujibnagar Day marks the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh's first government on 17 April 1971.

Following the Pakistan army's genocide on unarmed Bangalees on the black night of 25 March in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on 17 April to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh.

Baidyanathtala, mainly a mango orchard, was later named Mujibnagar after the ceremonial formation of the provisional government of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed as the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.

Tajuddin Ahmed was appointed as the first prime minister, while Capt M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were among the cabinet members.

The interim government named General MAG Osmani as commander-in-chief of Mukti Bahini while appointed Major General Abdur Rob as chief of staff.

The provisional government gave successful leadership to the War of Liberation for achieving victory on 16 December in 1971.