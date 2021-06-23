PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL founding anniversary

Bangladesh

BSS
23 June, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 11:07 am

PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL founding anniversary

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day in 1949, which later transformed into the country's biggest political party

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the 72nd founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League (AL).

To mark the anniversary, she placed a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 here this morning.

After laying the wreath, Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day in 1949, which later transformed into the country's biggest political party to lead struggles of freedom, the War of Liberation, and all democratic movements.

