PM gives instructions for better treatment of Prof Anu Muhammad

File Photo: Anu Muhammad, Professor, Deapartment of Economics, Jahangirnagar University
File Photo: Anu Muhammad, Professor, Deapartment of Economics, Jahangirnagar University

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given necessary instructions for providing better treatment to Professor Anu Muhammad, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

"Prime Minister phoned me to enquire the health condition of Prof Anu Muhammad. I have informed her about Prof Anu Mohammad's health condition in detail," Samanta made the comments after visiting Anu Muhammad at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery today (22 April).

"Prime Minister asked me to take maximum treatment facilities for ensuring better treatment," he added. 

Professor Anu Muhammad, who suffered serious leg injuries due to a train accident in the capital, has been shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) in the city this afternoon for advanced medical care.

