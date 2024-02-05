PM for patience regarding war-like situation in Myanmar: Law minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the armed forces and paramilitary border guards of Bangladesh to have patience regarding the recent war-like situation in Myanmar, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (5 February).

"Bangladesh is observing the situation closely and steps will be taken," he said while responding to a supplementary question from Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Huq Chunnu in the parliament.

The minister said today some 78 Myanmar Border Police members entered Bangladesh, some of them with injuries.

He mentioned that these personnel have been kept in a school there and the injured persons were given treatment.

The law minister said instructions have been given to initiate dialogue with Myanmar through the foreign ministry and facilitate the repatriation process.

"If they are not able to send them back the next course of action will be taken," he said.

The minister said the government is aware of this matter in Myanmar and steps have been taken to close down schools in areas close to Myanmar frontier.