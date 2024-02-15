PM leaves for Germany to attend Munich Security Conference

Bangladesh

This is the prime minister's first foreign visit after assuming office for the record fifth time and fourth in a row.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (15 February) left here for Germany on a three-day official visit to attend Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-207) carrying the prime minister and her entourage members departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at 11 in the morning.
The flight is scheduled to arrive at München Franz Josef Strauss Airport in Munchen of Germany at 17:20 hrs (Munich time).

This is PM's first foreign visit after assuming office for the record fifth time and fourth in a row.

During her stay in Munich from 16 to 18 February, Sheikh Hasina will also have meetings with German Chancellor and Prime Ministers of Denmark and Netherlands on the sidelines of the security conference.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud told a news briefing yesterday.

Indian external affairs minister will pay a call on the Bangladesh premier as well.

On 16 February morning, Silvana Koch-Mehrin, President of Women Political Leaders (WPL) is likely to pay a courtesy call on the prime minister at the bilateral meeting room of her place of residence, according to her visit schedule.

At noon, Rt Hon Lord Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of United Kingdom, is expected to have meeting with the Bangladesh premier at the same meeting room.

Sheikh Hasina may join the opening of the conference and welcome remarks by the Conference Chair at Conference Hall of Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

On the same day, Axel Van Trotsenburge, Senior Managing Director, Development Policy and Partnership, World Bank will pay a call on the prime minister at the meeting room of conference venue.

Sheikh Hasina will also hold a meeting with Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark at Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

She will later attend a panel discussion titled "From Pocket to Planet: Scaling up Climate Finance" at Main Hall I, Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

At night, the premier is likely to join a community reception of the Bangladeshi expatriates in Germany at Burgerhaus Garching.

On 17 February, Sheikh Hasina will hold a meeting with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands at Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Afterwards, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a call on the prime minister at Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany will pay a call on the Bangladesh premier at the Conference Venue.

A meeting between Sheikh Hasina and Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany will be held at Garden Salon, Conference Venue.

The premier will later attend Ewald Von Kleist award ceremony and state dinner at Kisersaal Munich Residence.

On 18 February, she will depart from München Franz Josef Strauss Airport, Munchen, Germany for Dhaka by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-208) at 21:10 hours (Munich time).
 
The prime minister is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 11am (BD time) on 19 February.

