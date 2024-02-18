Give befitting reply to plots against country's prosperity: PM

Bangladesh

PM Hasina exchanging views with the all European expatriate Awami League leaders at her place of residence in Munich this afternoon. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the expatriate Bangladeshis to give a befitting reply to the conspiracies being hatched against the country's prosperity.

"Some people don't want the country's progress and continuation of democracy. They are now hatching conspiracies against the country's prosperity by spreading false information. You [expatriate Bangladeshis] have to give reply to the conspiracies with correct information," she said while exchanging views with the all European expatriate Awami League leaders at her place of residence in Munich this afternoon.

She asked the expatriate Bangladeshis to involve themselves in the politics of the countries where they are staying.

The premier asked them to make communication with the foreign leaders and give them the real pictures of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been establishing 100 special economic zones and several high-tech parks across Bangladesh.

The premier called upon the Bangladeshi diaspora to invest personally or with foreign partners in Bangladesh.

And in this way, the Bangladeshi expatriates can contribute to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh and its people," she said.

Briefly describing her government's measures to ensure the country's overall development, she said, "We have ensured development up to the grassroots."  

She said Bangladesh has got the status of a developing country and will start its journey towards becoming a developing nation in 2026.

"So, the expatriate Bangladeshis can play a pivotal role to smoothen the journey towards a developing nation," she said, describing each of the expatriate Bangladeshis as the country's ambassador.

The premier said they have been working to transform Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

Sheikh Hasina once again said Bangladesh held the country's most free, fair and credible election on January 7 last after 1975.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, among others, were present.

