PM Hasina seeks Chinese help in dev of Southern Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
03 April, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 03:06 pm

Related News

PM Hasina seeks Chinese help in dev of Southern Bangladesh

PM’s speech writer M Nazrul Islam told reporters that Hasina told the envoy that the southern region of the country has long been neglected.

UNB
03 April, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 03:06 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (3 April) sought Chinese cooperation for the development of the southern region of the country, an official said.

"I want China to help Bangladesh for further economic development of the region,"she told

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen after he called on her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam told reporters that Hasina told the envoy that the southern region of the country has long been neglected.

"No government except the Awami League has taken any effective step for the development of this area," she was quoted as telling the envoy.

The PM mentioned that direct road communication has already been established with the country's southern region through the Padma Bridge.

On the issue of cooperation, the Chinese envoy requested the prime minister to place specific proposals for the development of the southern region.

Nazrul said the prime minister accepted an invitation to visit China this July.

Top News

Hasina / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

4h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How has agriculture developed?

How has agriculture developed?

1h | Videos
Delicious Afghani Chicken

Delicious Afghani Chicken

2h | Videos
Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

2h | Videos
Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

4h | Videos