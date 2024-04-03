PM Hasina seeks Chinese help in dev of Southern Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (3 April) sought Chinese cooperation for the development of the southern region of the country, an official said.

"I want China to help Bangladesh for further economic development of the region,"she told

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen after he called on her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam told reporters that Hasina told the envoy that the southern region of the country has long been neglected.

"No government except the Awami League has taken any effective step for the development of this area," she was quoted as telling the envoy.

The PM mentioned that direct road communication has already been established with the country's southern region through the Padma Bridge.

On the issue of cooperation, the Chinese envoy requested the prime minister to place specific proposals for the development of the southern region.

Nazrul said the prime minister accepted an invitation to visit China this July.