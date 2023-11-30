JS polls: 7 candidates set to compete against PM Hasina for Gopalganj-3 seat

Seven candidates have submitted nomination papers to contest the Gopalganj-3 seat currently held by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who also collected an Awami League form for the seat.

Along with Hasina, the other candidates are Syeda Lima from the Gano Front, Nizamuddin Lashkar from the Supreme Party, Sheikh Abul Kalam from the NPP, Mahbub Mollah from Zaker Party, Sahidul Islam Mithu from Bangladesh Congress, Shishi Chowdhuryr from the Bangladesh Jatiya Party and independent candidate Kamal Hossain.

The returning officer of Gopalganj-3 confirmed the information on Thursday.

The prime minister has held the seat since 1991.

The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls on 15 November.

According to the schedule, 30 November was the last day for filing nomination papers.

After selection of nomination papers, withdrawals and appeals, the EC will finalise the nominations.

The JS polls will be held on 7 January.