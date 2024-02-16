PM joins Munich Security Conference

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the three-day Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 that began in Munich, Germany today (16 February).

She joined the opening and welcome remarks by the conference chair at the Conference Hall of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof this afternoon.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud accompanied the prime minister.

The MSC 2024 which continues till February 18 will once again offer a unique opportunity for high-level debates on the world's most pressing security challenges. Additionally, the MSC, founded in the fall of 1963, will celebrate its 60th anniversary up to and during the next main conference.

Six decades after its foundation by Ewald von Kleist, the MSC will once again assemble senior decision-makers and thought leaders from around the world for discussions on the most pressing international security concerns in February 2024.

The Bangladesh premier reached Munich on 15 February evening on a three-day official visit to join the conference.

Before joining the conference today, Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Qatar Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Earlier, President of Women Political Leaders (WPL) Silvana Koch-Mehrin paid a call to Bangladesh Premier at the bilateral meeting room of her place of residence.

Among others, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Senior Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Masud Bin Momen were present during the meetings.

