PM Hasina sends ‘Amrapali’ mangoes to Assam CM Himanta

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted "Amrapali" mangoes to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati Shah Mohammed Tanvir Monsur handed over the gift to the Assam CM's Principal Secretary Samir Sinha on Friday night, reports Indian media.

The premier has sent 200kgs of mangoes to Assam as a gift for prominent personalities of the Indian state.

Monsur, while speaking with the media, said that Bangladesh and India at present enjoy the ''best of best relationship under the charismatic leadership of both Prime Ministers Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi. The Assam Chief Minister has also played a special role in this endeavour.''

He said that these are the finest quality mangoes and the Prime Minister has a desire to share these with the neighbouring countries.

''She [Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina] has, therefore, sent the finest quality of mangoes for the dignitaries of Assam.

"This gift from Bangladesh will make the sweet relationship between the countries sweeter,'' Monsur added.

