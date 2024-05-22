PM Hasina mourns death of Jhenaidah-4 MP whose body was found in Kolkata

Bangladesh

UNB
22 May, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 02:45 pm

Anwarul Azim Anar, the lawmaker from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, was found dead today in a hotel in Kolkata of West Bengal, eight days after he had gone missing from there.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (22 May) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of MP Anwarul Azim, also president of Jhenaidah Kaliganj upazila.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Anwarul Azim Anar, the lawmaker from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, was found dead today in a hotel in Kolkata of West Bengal, eight days after he had gone missing from there.

Anar went to India for medical treatment on 11 May. He maintained contact with his family members till 14 May. Since then his phone remained switched off.

MP Anar's wife and daughters went to the DB office in Dhaka on Sunday (19 May).

