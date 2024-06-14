PM sends Eid greetings to GM Quader, Raushan

Bangladesh

UNB
14 June, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 12:31 am

Related News

PM sends Eid greetings to GM Quader, Raushan

UNB
14 June, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 12:31 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister and Leader of the House, Sheikh Hasina, on Thursday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Leader of the Opposition GM Quader, Deputy Leader Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, and former Leader of the Opposition Begum Raushan Ershad.

The greetings were conveyed through Eid cards sent by the Prime Minister, according to the press wing of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM's Protocol Officer-2, Md Abu Zafar Raju, delivered the cards to the private secretaries of the opposition leaders.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / GM Quader / Raushan Ershad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

12h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

15h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

1d | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

4h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

6h | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

2h | Videos
ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

7h | Videos