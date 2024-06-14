PM Hasina undergoes routine checkup at Fazilatunnesa KPJ Hospital in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
14 June, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 08:03 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays fees at the registration counter of the Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital on 14 June. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina underwent a routine health check-up at Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital at Tetuibari in Kashimpur, Gazipur on Friday (14 June) morning.

"The Prime Minister visited the hospital and underwent a routine health check-up there this morning," said PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan.

On her arrival at the hospital, she was received by Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen, former health minister AFM Ruhal Haque and Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Prof Deen Mohd. Noorul Huq.

The premier herself went to the registration counter of the hospital and paid the registration and health check-up fees.

Her health check-up was done under the supervision of her physician and country's noted medicine specialist Prof Dr ABM Abdullah.

The prime minister later held a meeting with the members of the board of directors, physicians, officials and nurses of the hospital and inquired about the overall activities of the hospital.

She also gave necessary instructions to the authorities concerned regarding the services of the hospital.

