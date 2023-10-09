Peter Haas applauds Bangladesh's vision of a 'free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 02:19 pm

Related News

Peter Haas applauds Bangladesh's vision of a 'free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific'

As liberal democracies, US approaches also recognise the importance of human rights to safeguarding peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 02:19 pm
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. TBS Sketch
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. TBS Sketch

United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has applauded Bangladesh's vision of a "free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific."

Bangladesh recently released its own Indo-Pacific Outlook, which outlined a number of important principles, and the way Bangladesh sees its role in the region, said the ambassador during a Bay of Bengal Conversation Panel titled "Defining Competition in the Indo-Pacific."

There is also significant overlap with the US's own, including on issues such as freedom of navigation and overflight; open, transparent, and rules-based multilateral systems; and environmental resilience, he added.

"Just as we seek a free and open region, we believe we can only truly fulfill these visions when we apply those principles domestically as well," said the US ambassador.

As liberal democracies, US approaches also recognise the importance of human rights to safeguarding peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Looking around the region, nations such as Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia demonstrate that when people are secure, when their rights are protected, when they can access information and contribute to how they're governed, they are better connected to the global economy, feel empowered to pursue opportunities, and live up to their potential and what they can achieve, opined the ambassador.

"It is through the steadfast adherence to these bedrock principles that we lay the foundation for enduring, sustainable development and the harmonious coexistence of nations," added Peter Haas.

He also said, "We encourage Bangladesh to recognise the importance of these principles in its own past as it develops its own outlook."

 

Top News

Indo-Pacific / Bangladesh / Human Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

2h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

4h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

19h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1h | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

16h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

17h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

18h | TBS Economy