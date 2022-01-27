People who don’t know parents’ identities to get NIDs: CEC

It is not possible for anyone to register for a national identity card (NID) without mentioning the names of their respective parents. However, a person who is a Bangladeshi citizen, even if they do not know their parents, must be given NIDs, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda.

He made the remarks during a discussion session held by Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) in Dhaka on Thursday.

The CEC said, "As per the existing law, an individual has to mention the names of their father and mother during the NID registration process. So, it is not possible for an orphan to get a NID."

"We soon are going to introduce a system to also provide them [orphans] with NIDs and include them in the voters' list. Efforts are underway in this regard," added KM Nurul Huda.

"A census has to be performed to ensure proper delimitation of the constituencies. We had plans to do it this year but now things are uncertain," added the EC.

All the recent polls were held properly despite the Covid-19 pandemic, said the EC.

Meanwhile, the current CEC, criticizing former CEC ATM Shamsul Huda, said, "The commission's duty is to hold elections. However, he [Shamsul Huda] held the 2008's national elections 690 days after the parliament was dissolved.

"Who gave him the right to defy the constitution?"