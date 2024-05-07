21 students injured as lightning strikes Faridpur madrasah

Twenty-one students of the Madinatul Ulum Madrasah in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur were injured by a lightning strike on Monday, with 11 of them having to be hospitalised.

The hospitalised students' names are Hossain, Samiul, Mujahid, Rezaul, Oliullah, Mustakim, Sajim, Maruf, Abdur Rahman, Riyad, Bayezid.

According to Maolana Keramot Ali, the mohtamim (trustee) of the madrasah, as evening fell amid rain on Monday, a thunderbolt struck the courtyard of the madrasah.

At the time, some 21 students, all third-graders at the Nurani section of the school, who were enjoying the cool shower from the madrasa building's balcony, were injured.

Fellow students and teachers rushed all 21 of them to the Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, where 10 could be released after primary treatment.

The rest remain under treatment.