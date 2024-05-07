21 students injured as lightning strikes Faridpur madrasah

Bangladesh

UNB
07 May, 2024, 01:50 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 01:54 am

Related News

21 students injured as lightning strikes Faridpur madrasah

Fellow students and teachers rushed all 21 of them to the Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, where 10 could be released after primary treatment. 

UNB
07 May, 2024, 01:50 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 01:54 am
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Twenty-one students of the Madinatul Ulum Madrasah in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur were injured by a lightning strike on Monday, with 11 of them having to be hospitalised. 

The hospitalised students' names are Hossain, Samiul, Mujahid, Rezaul, Oliullah, Mustakim, Sajim, Maruf, Abdur Rahman, Riyad, Bayezid.

According to Maolana Keramot Ali, the mohtamim (trustee) of the madrasah, as evening fell amid rain on Monday, a thunderbolt struck the courtyard of the madrasah.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the time, some 21 students, all third-graders at the Nurani section of the school, who were enjoying the cool shower from the madrasa building's balcony, were injured.

Fellow students and teachers rushed all 21 of them to the Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, where 10 could be released after primary treatment. 

The rest remain under treatment. 

Top News

Lightning / Bangladesh / madrasah students

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

16h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

5h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

4h | Videos
The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

9h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

10h | Videos