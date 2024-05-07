Payment and Settlement System Bill to protect customers’ interest placed in JS

Law & order

UNB
07 May, 2024, 01:15 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 01:17 am

Related News

Payment and Settlement System Bill to protect customers’ interest placed in JS

State Minister for Finance Ministry Waseqa Ayesha Khan, in favour of Finance Minister AH Mahmud Ali, placed the Bill in Parliament and it was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Finance for further examination. The Committee was asked to submit its report within 15 days.

UNB
07 May, 2024, 01:15 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 01:17 am
File photo of Bangladesh parliament. Photo: Collected
File photo of Bangladesh parliament. Photo: Collected

The "Payment and Settlement System Bill, 2024" was placed in Parliament yesterday to bring banks as well as non-bank payment service providers under the legal framework to protect the interests of customers.

State Minister for Finance Ministry Waseqa Ayesha Khan, in favour of Finance Minister AH Mahmud Ali, placed the Bill in Parliament and it was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Finance for further examination. The Committee was asked to submit its report within 15 days.

According to the proposed law, any banking company can not participate in any payment system, operate payment systems or provide payment services in electronic currency without obtaining approval from Bangladesh Bank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under the proposed law, no person, institution or company can issue or buy and sell 'Prepaid Payment Instrument' without obtaining approval from Bangladesh Bank.

Without approval from Bangladesh Bank, any type of investment taking, lending, deposit or financial transaction through online or offline is prohibited.

Violation of these shall be offences and shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 (five) years or Tk50 lakh as fine or both.

If any person is required by or under any provision of this Bill or In pursuance of his purpose, in any statement, report or other document or information called for or filed, wilfully and knowingly furnishes false information or statement on any material matter, or, wilfully and knowingly, omits to furnish information or any statement on such matter; If so, it will be a crime, and for that that person will be punished with imprisonment not exceeding 3 (three) years or fine not exceeding Tk30 lakhs or both.

If any person contravenes any other provision of this proposed law, or contravenes any order or direction made or any condition imposed or any provision of any rule or regulation made thereunder, such contravention shall be an offence and shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 (three) years shall be punished with imprisonment, or with a fine not exceeding Tk30 lakh, or with both.

 Under this proposed law, all crimes will be cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable.

According to the stated objective of the bill, there is no existing law regarding payment and settlement system in Bangladesh.

All payment and settlement systems are being managed under "Bangladesh Payment and Settlement Systems Regulations, 2014 and Regulations on Electronic Fund Transfer, 2014" by Bangladesh Bank According to Article 7A(e) of the current Bangladesh Bank Order, 1972.

As there is no separate law in this regard, the banks are conducting activities by contracting with Bangladesh Bank under "The Contract Act, 1872" in order to comply with the regulations described for participating in various electronic transaction systems.

In addition, there is currently no law regulating the payment activities of non-bank financial institutions.

Bangladesh / Top News

Law and Order / Bangladesh / bill payment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

14h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

3h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

2h | Videos
The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

7h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

8h | Videos