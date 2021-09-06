PEC exam to be held on short syllabus: State minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 03:47 pm

PEC exam to be held on short syllabus: State minister

The Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination will be held at the end of November or the beginning of December in the restructured (short) syllabus if the coronavirus situation becomes normal.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain said this at a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday to announce the celebration of International Literacy Day on 8 September.

When asked whether there will be a final exam for this year's primary education as the fifth grade students will have classes every day from 12 September; the state minister said, "of course. It will be on the rearranged syllabus."

Being asked whether examinations will be held on all the six subjects, Zakir Hossain said, "The situation will tell everything. If the situation allows, all six exams will be taken. We have made preparations."

The state minister also said that there will also be an annual examination for primary.

Earlier on Sunday, Education Minister Dipu Moni told an inter-ministerial meeting that all educational institutions at primary, secondary and higher secondary levels would be reopened from 12 September after being closed for nearly a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, SSC and HSC candidates of this year and next year along with fifth graders will have classes every day. Other grades will attend in person class once a week. 

