'Proud of our children': SSC success becomes a Mother's Day gift

Rayhan Ara had given her best to make sure her daughter got the best education. She took her daughter to school, waited for long hours while her young girl attended classes and then brought her back home. She also tutored the school student and took her to coaching centres. Today (12), when the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations were published, all her efforts seemed worth it.

"My daughter has obtained the highest grade - the GPA 5," an overjoyed Rayhan told The Business Standard in front of Viqarunnisa Noon School & College.

Her joy was doubled as the results were published on Mother's Day.

According to the published results for the 2024 SSC and equivalent examinations, 83.04% of the examinees have passed, with girls once again outperforming the boys.

Among the boys, the pass rate is 81.57%. For girls, it is 84.47%.

The number of GPA-5 shows a similar picture.

"The result that my daughter has achieved is a great gift for me. I am the happiest mother in the world right now," she said.

Describing her journey as the mother of a school student, Rayhan, a housewife in her early 40s, said, "It was not an easy journey for me to come this far. A mother always works harder than a father for their children.

"I have worked hard to ensure a better life for my daughter…. Today, on behalf of all the mothers present here, I can say that we are very proud of our children."

Rayhan now wants to ensure that her daughter gets admitted to one of the top-ranking colleges in the country.

"I want my daughter to study in the best institutes. She has already read here in Viqarunnisa. Now I want her to be admitted to Holy Cross College. Besides, these good results will help her further in the admission tests for university."

Bithi, mother of another SSC examinee from Viqarunnisa, expressed a similar joy with her daughter's results.

"My daughter has got a GPA 5. Most of the students I know have obtained GPA 5. All of the parents are very happy and I am also happy with my daughter's result," she said.

This year, as many as 1,82,129 students of the 20,13,597 who sat for the exams this year have secured GPA-5, which amounts to 9.04%.

Out of all three disciplines in SSC, science students have the highest pass rate, followed by Business Studies and Humanities.

The total number of students who secured GPA-5 in SSC and equivalent exams dropped by 1,449 this year.

Last year, a total of 1,83,578 students succeeded in securing GPA-5.