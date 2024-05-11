SSC, equivalent exam results tomorrow

SSC, equivalent exam results tomorrow

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2024 will be published across the country tomorrow (12 May).

The statistics of the results will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban around 10am.

The results will be published at the respective educational institutions and online simultaneously around 11am.

Students can avail their results through SMS after the official announcement.

They can also get their results by visiting the website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Around 20, 24,192 students of 29,735 educational institutions appeared at the SSC and equivalent examinations at 3,700 centers.

Starting on 15 February last, the exams concluded on 12 March.

