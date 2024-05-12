How to apply for re-check of SSC results

SSC results were published on 11 May. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

For a recheck of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results, which were published today, students can apply on 13-19 May.

According to a Dhaka Education Board notification issued today, candidates have to type the RSC, the first three letters of the board name, then the candidate's roll number and subject code, and send the message to 16222.

If you're a Dhaka candidate with the roll number '098765', you can type – RSC(space)Dha(space)098765(space)109 – and send the SMS to 16222.

Then you'll receive an SMS with PIN numbers.

To confirm the application, you would have to send another SMS –

RSC(space)Yes(space)Pin(space)contact number – and send the SMS to 16222.

According to the notification, students can apply for re-check of multiple subjects through a single text message.

Students would then have to write subject codes separately using commas – RSC(space)Dha(space)098765(space)109,110,111 and send the SMS to 16222

Per subject application fee is Tk150, the notification said.