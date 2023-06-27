Peacekeeping forces: UN thanks Bangladesh for being largest troop contributor

UN Under Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has thanked Bangladesh for being the largest troop contributor to peacekeeping.

"Lacroix met with the key people (in Bangladesh) he needed to meet, who deal with peacekeeping concerns," Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, said in a regular media briefing in New York on June 26.

Responding to a question regarding calls from Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, Haq said, UN's standard position is that they "do due diligence" on peacekeeping forces from whichever nation to make sure that they are not associated with any human rights violation.

Lacroix thanked Bangladesh, Canad and Uruguay for a "successful and enriching" meeting in Dhaka on June 25-26.

He said they had constructive discussions in Dhaka on how they could work together to provide the right conditions for more women to join and thrive in UN peacekeeping operations.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the preparatory conference on Women In Peacekeeping, Lacroix thanked Bangladesh for its commitment to peacekeeping, particularly women's critical role in missions.

He also had the opportunity to discuss UN peacekeeping priorities with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

"Grateful for Bangladesh's support as the largest troop contributor to peacekeeping," he said.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh looks forward to exploring effective strategies to ensure that all peacekeepers, irrespective of gender, can thrive in a safe and supportive environment.

While in Dhaka, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and UN Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance Catherine Pollard commended Bangladesh's proactive role and efforts to increase the number of women peacekeepers.